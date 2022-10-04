EnviroSpark, Starwood Capital Group Sign National EV Charging Installation Deal

Atlanta-based electric vehicle (EV) charging company EnviroSpark has partnered with private investment firm Starwood Capital Group in a multi-million-dollar deal. This deal will bring over 400 EV charging stations to more than 80 multi-family home properties owned by Starwood Capital across the nation.

Chargers will be delivered and installed in the next six-to-12 months, expanding EV access to over 55,000 consumers across 12 states.

“We’re so excited to partner with the industry leaders in real estate at Starwood Capital Group,” says EnviroSpark CEO and co-founder Aaron Luque. “Multi-family properties are the next step for building out EV infrastructure and making the shift to electric practical for most consumers. There’s nothing more convenient than coming home after a long day at work, plugging in, and waking up with a full tank. EnviroSpark is proud to be leading the charge in this lane.”

Radial Power is managing the project for Starwood Capital.