EnviroSpark Contracts with GSA for EV Charging Infrastructure Installations

Electric vehicle (EV) charging company EnviroSpark has received a federal government contract to design and install EV charging stations at locations run by federal agencies throughout the Southeast region of the United States. The contract, which includes a $500 million dollar budget ceiling for the region, came from the General Services Administration (GSA) amid a nationwide push for expanded EV infrastructure.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on such an important and high-profile project,” says Aaron Luque, EnviroSpark’s co-founder and CEO. “Being named the highest-rated company among all the applicants is truly a testament to all of the hard work and dedication the EnviroSpark team has put in over the last eight years, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

As part of GSA’s “one-stop shop” initiative to support the transition of the federal fleet to a 100% zero-emission vehicle fleet, GSA established the government-wide Design/Build and Construction Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts to support electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) installation and related infrastructure improvements at federal locations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be part of this federal push for improved EV infrastructure in the region and country,” comments Stephanie Luque, EnviroSpark’s co-founder and chief government affairs officer. “In order to increase EV adoption rates and reap the benefits of lower carbon emissions, we must first build out charging infrastructure. EnviroSpark is committed to that mission, and we are proud to be partnering with the GSA to bring EV access to federal agencies.”

Services under these IDIQ contracts include EV supply equipment installation, feasibility studies and site assessments, construction and design-build services, utility company coordination, electrical infrastructure upgrades (e.g., switchgear, transformers, etc.), site work services (e.g., trenching, bollards, signage, pavement markings, etc.), and equipment testing and commissioning.

As a selected contractor, EnviroSpark, which specializes in turnkey EV solutions, will conduct a host of studies, tests and inspections to design, construct and implement infrastructure improvements as well as install charging stations at federal agency locations across the region.