Entergy Installs Additional EV Charging Stations for New Orleans Partnership

Entergy New Orleans LLC, a subsidiary of Entergy Corp., has installed three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, free for the public, in New Orleans City Park. The installations are part of a broader EV charging station program run by Entergy New Orleans in partnership with the City of New Orleans. In total, Entergy New Orleans will install 30 charging stations at 25 locations across New Orleans, primarily located at NORD facilities, libraries and public parks.

“City Park is honored to host these charging stations, which provide an essential service to a growing number of our visitors who drive EVs,” says Cara Lambright, City Park Conservancy’s president and CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support Entergy’s innovative efforts to lower carbon emissions, which benefits our Park and surrounding community.”

“This is a unique example of how a community partnership can encourage more people to come to our city and enjoy all it has to offer, including the historical and cultural offerings at New Orleans City Park,” states Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “The progress we’re making to provide equitable access to free charging stations across New Orleans will go a long way in helping New Orleans grow and thrive as we move towards a cleaner energy future.”

City Park joins 12 other active Entergy EV charging station locations throughout New Orleans. Additional sites include Pontchartrain Park, East NOLA Regional Library, Copelin-Bird Multi-Service Center, Marsalis Harmony Park, Digby Park, Audubon Zoo, Audubon Fly, Laffite Greenway, Rosenwald Rec, Coliseum Square, Conrad Playground and Keller Library.

The partnership is a result of the 2018 Entergy rate case, in which the City Council approved Entergy New Orleans working with the city to develop the public charging program. The EV charging station locations were determined by a public online survey that ran from January until March 2021.