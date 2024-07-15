Enphase Energy Provides Its Most Powerful EV Charger for Fleets

Global energy technology company Enphase Energy Inc. has introduced the CS-100 EV Charger for customers with commercial fleet electric vehicles in the United States. The CS-100 is a Level 2 charging station and Enphase’s most powerful EV charger on the market, providing up to 19.2 kW of continuous power output.

The CS-100 also enables customized charging schedules and other smart features through Enphase’s proprietary COSMOS interface. This unlocks enhanced capabilities of digital load management, load sharing and access control by seamlessly integrating with fleet management software and building energy management systems.

“The CS-100 is a reliable and durable product that delivers unparalleled benefits to our rapidly growing fleet of electric vehicles,” says Phil Haupt, owner of Phil Haupt Electric, an installer of commercial and residential EV charging products in California. “The CS-100 will significantly improve the efficiency of operating and managing our fleet.”

“The CS-100 offers industry-leading power and control to meet the needs of our operations,” adds Dan Lulich, chief technology officer at OpConnect Inc, a U.S. provider of fleet EV charging solutions. “Whether we need to charge quickly or shift charging to other times, the CS-100 has the capabilities we need.”

Certified by UL and featuring a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure, the CS-100 is built for versatile indoor and outdoor use, ensuring safe and reliable operation in diverse environments. It includes a 25-foot charging cable and a rugged, impact-resistant J1772 connector that withstands daily wear and tear. The charger supports all J1772-compatible EVs and comes with a three-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

“At Enphase, we continually advance our products to meet the evolving needs of the market,” says Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager, digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “The new CS-100 EV Charger unlocks enhanced capabilities, driving the efficiency and growth of commercial fleet operations across the United States.”