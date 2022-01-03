Enphase Energy Finalizes ClipperCreek Acquisition

Enphase Energy Inc., a supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, has completed the previously announced acquisition of ClipperCreek. Based in Auburn, Calif., ClipperCreek offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S.

The acquisition provides Enphase distributors and installers globally with EV charging solutions that can be sold alongside solar and battery systems.

“We are pleased to close the acquisition of Clipper Creek and welcome their customers and employees to Enphase,” says Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “EV adoption is quickly gaining momentum with sales expected to grow more than 40 percent annually in the U.S. over the next five years. We look forward to working with the talented team from ClipperCreek to develop smart EV charging solutions and integrating them into our home energy systems.”

ClipperCreek has sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception in 2006.