Enevate Commercializing New Low-Cost Battery Technology

Enevate, a producer of advanced silicon-dominant lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology capable of extreme fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs), says its new fourth-generation technology is now optimized for high-volume commercialization and manufacturing at gigafactory scale.

Enevate is providing a solution to a difficult problem for automotive OEMs and EV battery manufacturers – providing extreme fast charging with high energy density and at lower material cost than conventional Li-ion batteries, while being compatible with existing battery fabrication facilities.

The new XFC-Energy technology achieves five-minute charging to 75% capacity with 800 Wh/L cell energy density. Today’s conventional large-format Li-ion EV cells are at 500-600 Wh/L and typically take over 1 hour to charge, the company says.

“Mass EV adoption by consumers and fleet owners will depend to a large degree on advanced battery technology that will remove current barriers to entry such as long charging times and limited range,” says Christian Noske, chairman of Alliance Ventures. “Enevate is a key enabler for electric vehicles that are affordable, easy and quick to charge, and clean.”

Enevate is currently working with multiple automotive OEMs and EV battery manufacturers to commercialize its technology for 2024-2025 model year EVs, utilizing existing manufacturing infrastructure with minimal investment required, notes the company.

Enevate’s fourth-generation technology is the latest result of over 74 million hours of battery cell testing by Enevate’s scientists, 1 million meters of electrodes produced in the company’s R&D pilot line and 2 billion test data points.

Photo: An Enevate fast-charging electric pump