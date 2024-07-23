EnergyHub, Wallbox Aim to Enhance Utility Programs for EV Managed Charging

EnergyHub, a provider of grid-edge flexibility, and electric vehicle charging provider Wallbox have partnered to make the benefits of utility programs for EV managed charging accessible to Wallbox customers across North America.

Integration of Wallbox EV chargers with EnergyHub’s platform expands the number of devices eligible to participate in utility active and passive managed charging programs.

With more EVs on the road, the demand for residential charging solutions is growing steadily. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 80% of all EV charging occurs at home. Managed charging programs help utilities reshape EV charging load, protect distribution assets and proactively address load growth while providing their customers with financial incentives to participate.

“Our partnership with Wallbox is an important milestone in our commitment to provide utilities with access to the industry’s largest ecosystem of device partners,” says Matt Johnson, vice president of Business Development at EnergyHub. “The integration will deliver immediate benefits to our utility clients and their customers who want to use Wallbox chargers in managed charging programs and help pave the way for a more reliable, increasingly decarbonized energy system.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership with EnergyHub to allow customers in the U.S. to take full advantage of our Level 2 home charger’s smart capabilities,” adds Fred Turner, senior director of Wallbox NA. “We know that the majority of EV charging happens in the home, so integrations that deliver financial and environmental benefits to both customers and utilities are key to the transition.”

EnergyHub and Wallbox expect to enroll Wallbox devices in utility programs in August 2024. By combining utility rebates and program participation incentives, Wallbox customers can significantly reduce the upfront and ongoing costs of EV charger ownership. According to EnergyHub, four out of five customers participating in utility programs reported buying their Level 2 EV charger specifically to enroll in a program.