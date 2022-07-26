EnergyHub Launches EV Grid Management Service for Utilities

EnergyHub has debuted EnergyHub EV, an offering for utilities that delivers electric vehicle (EV) demand flexibility coupled with an EV data management system. EnergyHub EV is built on the core of EnergyHub’s Mercury DERMS platform. EnergyHub works with over 60 utilities and in power markets to aggregate and manage more than 700,000 thermostats, EVs and EV chargers, water heaters, energy storage systems, inverters, and commercial and industrial sites as virtual power plants.

EnergyHub’s EV solution enables vehicle-to-grid integration and improves grid efficiency and reliability with a singular focus on customer-friendly, EV charging management. The solution supports all EVs and charging stations, aggregates data and generates insights, manages various customer rates, incentives and rebate models, and intelligently optimizes charging to deliver value to the customer and the grid.

The Electric Vehicle Data Management System (EV DMS) delivers critical insights and enables time-varying rates and incentive programs that allow utilities to optimize driver charging behaviors. Optimized charging offers daily load shifting and targeted distribution capacity relief, laying the foundation for vehicle-to-grid services. A new mobile app will allow drivers to personalize charging preferences, increasing value to both utilities and customers.

“Leading utilities are preparing now for the mass adoption of EVs. EnergyHub EV provides visibility, data, and customer authorized control across the ecosystem to improve grid reliability and reduce costs,” says Seth Frader-Thompson, CEO of EnergyHub. “Most importantly, we make it easy for drivers to participate in load flexibility programs that ensure their cars are charged when they need them, and they can share in the benefits created by these programs.”

“We are accelerating electric vehicle adoption and supporting our customers as part of our Net Zero by 2050 Plan,” states Chris Porter, director of customer energy management at National Grid, an EnergyHub client. “EnergyHub’s flexible solution allows us to collaborate with automakers and drivers on one platform, giving us the tools we need to keep our customers connected and engaged.”

The EnergyHub EV solution builds on EnergyHub’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) delivery model and suite of services. This approach allows utilities and partners to deliver compelling EV programs to their customers that are easy to join, offer maximum choice in vehicles and chargers, and provide compelling rewards.

“Working with EnergyHub provides direct access to these compelling programs at some of the largest utilities in the U.S. and ensures EV drivers have a convenient charging experience at home,” comments Justin Wilson, director of public policy at ChargePoint, an EV charging network.

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com, a platform for the intelligently connected property.