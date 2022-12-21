Enel X Way, Volkswagen Debut Ewiva as a Large High-Power Charging Network

Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s company dedicated to electric mobility, and the Volkswagen Group have launched their equally owned joint venture Ewiva, which aims to accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in Italy promoting the deployment of a reliable and capillary high-power charging (HPC) network across the country. This announcement and opening of Ewiva’s first premium charging station in Rome mark the successful continuation of the close cooperation between the Enel Group and Volkswagen to provide a full e-mobility ecosystem in Italy.

“This joint venture represents a new milestone in Enel X Way and Enel Group’s ongoing push to spread electric mobility throughout Italy by accelerating the development of a state-of-the-art high-power charging network, which will help make electric vehicles the first choice for drivers,” says Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way. “In the process, and in line with the strategy adopted by Enel X Way in the development of the public charging infrastructure, we are taking an open approach, making the network available for all Mobility Service Providers and drivers of any electric vehicle from all manufacturers.”

“The expansion of the charging infrastructure plays a key role in the success of e-cars,” states Thomas Schmall, a Volkswagen Group board member for technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components. “Enel and Volkswagen, two strong partners from different industries, have now joined forces to tackle this task in a targeted manner, thus advancing e-mobility in Italy.”

Ewiva is already deploying the largest ultra-fast charging network in Italy, with 750 points, some of which currently awaiting activation, in 233 locations, adding to the approximately 17,000 charging points operated by Enel X Way. The joint venture expects to have charging points in a total of 500 locations by the end of 2023, with the aim to reach 3,000 charging points, each with up to 350 kW and powered by 100% renewable energy, by 2025. Overall, Ewiva will operate more than 800 sites focused on city centers, suburban areas, and main roads used by commuters and tourists. Drivers of all types of electric vehicles from all manufacturers can benefit from the joint venture’s HPC network.

Ewiva was launched in Rome at the grand opening of its first premium recharging station in Via Flaminia 871, which will offer a lounge open to all customers and 14 ultra-fast charging points each with up to 300 kW, all under a solar roof made of PV panels manufactured at Enel Green Power’s 3Sun Gigafactory in Sicily.