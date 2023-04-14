Enel X Way Sets Sights on 2 Million EV Chargers by 2030

Enel X Way says it plans to add at least 2 million EV charge ports in North America across home, commercial and public charging segments by 2030, including over 10,000 DC public charging stations in support of the National Electric Vehicle Incentive (NEVI) program in select areas of the country.

To achieve the goal, Enel X Way will build upon its success with serving the home and commercial charging segments by expanding into the public charging market in North America. The company has also launched new installation, operations and maintenance, and financing services to accelerate the deployment and distribution of Enel X Way chargers:

EV infrastructure installation – Enel X Way offers virtual site evaluations, energy load analysis, value-engineered site design, utility coordination for make-ready incentives and infrastructure upgrades, and permitted installation.

O&M services – Enel X Way’s network of EV equipment O&M service partners, including ChargerHelp!, offers customers and EV owners on-demand repairs and maintenance support from trained local workforces.

Leasing and loan finance options – Customers can now borrow capital or lease EV charging equipment from Enel X Way, enabling customers to purchase charging equipment without a large upfront investment. Alternatively, customers can opt for charging-as-a-service – a program where Enel X Way owns and operates the chargers in exchange for a monthly service fee.

“Building out the charging infrastructure will be critical to enabling the EV transition in the North America, and Enel X Way is stepping up to help lead the charge with our plan to add at least two million EV chargers in North America across public, commercial and home charging segments by 2030,” says Chris Baker, head of Enel X Way North America.

Enel X Way is the e-mobility subsidiary of global renewable energy company Enel Group.