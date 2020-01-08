Enel X Launches Smart EV Charging Product Line

Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy business line, has launched its next generation of smart EV charging stations to speed the adoption of electric vehicles.

The North American product line builds off of its most popular charger, the JuiceBox 40, including a line of new charging stations: JuiceBox 32, 40, 48 and 80.

The new JuiceBox level 2 smart charging stations provide speed, performance and value to EV drivers, businesses, automakers and utilities, the company says. Compatible with all EVs on the market, the technology can charge electric cars up to 14 times faster than a standard level 1 charger. The new JuiceBox smart charging stations also come with upgraded specifications, including OCPP and OpenADR, built-in cable management and security lock, easy Bluetooth setup, upgraded WiFi via JuiceRouter, LEDs to show connectivity and charging behavior, and access to Enel X’s JuiceNet Green program across the U.S.

Enel X’s IoT platform, JuiceNet is available in four editions – home, business, enterprise and utility. This provides a customized smart charging experience for residential users, small and medium-sized businesses, larger enterprises and energy providers.

“As EV ownership and renewable energy generation continue to increase, there’s a growing need for smart charging solutions to help communities reach ambitious clean energy and zero-emission transportation goals more efficiently and cost-effectively by using EVs as grid assets,” says Giovanni Bertolino, head of e-Mobility at Enel X North America. “We’ve demonstrated smart charging at scale with our 40 MW virtual battery in California and look forward to expanding new market opportunities for vehicle-grid integration with this new product line.”

Enel X offers fully-networked, grid-responsive charging stations that enable businesses to maximize their EV infrastructure investment. The new commercial charging stations offer a variety of configurations that can be wall-mounted or ground-mounted. JuicePedestal and JuiceStand are all-purpose commercial charging infrastructure, with universal EV compatibility and are ideal for workplaces, multi-unit dwellings and electric vehicle fleets.

Enel X operates over 60,000 electric vehicle smart charging stations in 20 countries.

Photo: Enel X JuiceStation