Enel Debuts Global Unit Dedicated to EV Charging Infrastructure Development

Enel, a Fortune 200 energy company that plans to decarbonize its business by 2040, has launched Enel X Way, a new global business line for smart electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure solutions. Enel X Way will focus exclusively on developing EV charging solutions and services to accelerate the adoption of EVs for consumers, companies, cities and governments. The business is currently active in 17 countries across North and South America, Europe, and Asia and manages over 320,000 public and private charging ports directly and through roaming agreements.

In North America, Enel X Way is headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., and will support its portfolio of EV charging solutions, including the JuiceBox.

“The future is electric and decarbonizing our energy and transportation systems will require smart infrastructure solutions to be the bedrock of this transition,” says Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way.

“Enel X Way was created to accelerate a sustainable transportation future for all. Becoming Enel X Way is a testament to Enel’s increasing investment in electric mobility and commitment to supporting the larger clean energy transformation.”

Under the new business line, Enel X Way North America is committed to further increasing sales and production, expanding its portfolio of solutions to include more commercial charging stations and growing its workforce with new highly skilled jobs to meet the evolving market needs. To help new EV drivers and businesses go electric, Enel X Way now offers 24/7 customer support and is helping customers leverage hundreds of millions of available incentive dollars across the United States and Canada as part of state, local and utility programs.

“Across North America, major automakers are doubling down on their electric vehicle plans, large corporations are electrifying their fleets, and new policies and incentives are accelerating more EV adoption,” comments Chris Baker, head of Enel X Way North America.

To further promote the spread of electric mobility, Enel X Way will strengthen its numerous partnerships around the world with electric vehicle manufacturers, private companies and public institutions and will leverage an ‘interoperable system’ by participating in roaming agreements and joint ventures to ensure that customers have access to an extensive and ubiquitous charging experience throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. This spring, Enel X Way will be launching new retail, automotive and utility partnerships, adding to its roster of commercial customers since releasing its commercial product line in 2020.