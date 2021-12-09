Endera Introduces Medium-Duty All-Electric Powertrain

Endera, a U.S.-based company focused on all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, has debuted its all-electric powertrain for Class 3 and 4 zero-emissions, low-maintenance vehicles.

Endera says the design provides a long driving range and reduced charge time, and it will be one of the most easily serviced powertrains on the market. The company’s proprietary powertrain enables end-to-end control of the production process while employing a vertical integration strategy that drives down the price of electric vehicles.

The patent-pending design also allows for the batteries and high-voltage infrastructure to be housed within the vehicle’s frame rails.

Endera says its commercial electric vehicles are ideal for airport parking, universities, school districts and hospitals.

“Our team designed the platform to focus on what customers need, such as ease of maintenance and serviceability, overlayed with rapid assembly potential,” says John Walsh, Endera’s CEO. “Being a true vertically integrated EV manufacturer will also help scale production and stabilize the supply chain. Our focus is a product which will thrive in a range of environments and meet the needs of our electric commercial vehicle customers.”

Endera’s research and development team applied lessons learned from their years of collective experience in electric vehicles toward the development of its proprietary powertrain, which will be produced in Endera’s Ottawa, Ohio, manufacturing facility.

“Our battery architecture and integration were developed with flexibility in mind to allow us to quickly adapt to the ongoing changes and developments in the industry,” adds Alfredo Gonzales, Endera’s executive vice president of engineering. “We future-proofed our system by including advanced DC fast-charging capabilities that will allow customers to fast-charge at some of the fastest, most efficient rates in the industry.”