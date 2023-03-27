ENC to Supply Three Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses to NY Transit Fleet

ElDorado National California (ENC), a subsidiary of REV Group Inc. and a provider of heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, has secured an order for three Axess EVO-FC zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell buses from the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority.

The buses will help RGRTA as it works toward a goal of transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet by 2035. RGRTA received funding for its Axess EVO-FC buses through the Federal Transit Administration Low- and No-Emission program.

The Axess EVO-FC is powered by a high-capacity fuel cell and a BAE Systems Gen3 electric propulsion system. Launched in September 2022 alongside the Axess Battery Electric Bus, the next-generation Axess EVO-FC bus delivers a range up to 400 miles and refuels in 12 to 20 minutes.

“As we conduct a demonstration project on this new technology, we are focused on meeting New York State’s goal for 2035 and doing so with a solution that provides a level of reliability that RGRTA and our customers expect,” says RGRTA CEO Miguel Velázquez. “I thank the Federal Transit Administration for the grant funds that support this effort and look forward to working with ENC to develop our fleet of the future.”