ENC Integrates BAE Systems Gen3 Power Inverters, Electric Motors into Transit Buses

Under a long-term supply agreement, BAE Systems is providing ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses.

ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and electric motors for a common structural powertrain across both platforms. Using a modular design, BAE Systems’ Modular Power Control System (MPCS) and Modular Accessory Power System (MAPS) offer ENC the flexibility to have one common electric drive propulsion and accessory power management solution across both of its new zero emission transit bus offerings.

“BAE Systems and ENC have worked together for years to help cities improve air quality with electric bus solutions,” says Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our expanded collaboration now includes multiple zero-emission options, delivering efficient, proven, and clean transportation solutions for transit fleets.”

Along with BAE Systems’ Gen3 hardware, ENC’s EVO-FC will feature a 125 kW hydrogen fuel cell from Plug. The ProGen 125 kW fuel cell provides power density, fuel-based operational flexibility and range flexibility for hydrogen fuel cell buses. Over 55,000 Plug fuel cells are in daily service across North America, serving fleets both small and large.

“We’re excited to collaborate with BAE Systems and provide our 125kW hydrogen fuel cell for their integrated electric drive system,” states Jose Luis Crespo, general manager of fuel cell applications/global accounts at Plug. “Our proven ProGen fuel cells deliver the benefits of green hydrogen with a highly reliable zero-emission solution. Plug is working with BAE Systems to bring our technology into sustainable transit bus fleets.”

On the Axess EVO-BE platform, BAE Systems’ Gen3 technology will integrate with a battery system supplied by Proterra Powered, providing zero-emission operation under the same common powertrain.