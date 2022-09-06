ENC Develops New Heavy-Duty Electric, Hydrogen Buses

ElDorado National (California), or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc. and a heavy-duty transit bus and emission-free technology company, is developing its next generation of zero-emission products: Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC).

Both buses utilize the Axess platform, a performance and safety product, and have advanced technology enabling longer ranges. Available to order with expected delivery in 2023, ENC offers multiple Axess variations: Axess EVO-BE in 32’, 35’ and 40’ as well as Axess EVO-FC in 40’.

“The innovative designs of the next-generation Axess EVO-BE and Axess EVO-FC further support ENC’s commitment to revolutionizing the heavy-duty transit bus industry by advancing zero-emission vehicles,” says Jason Moore, vice president and general manager of ENC. “We are implementing the most ground-breaking low and zero emission technology by working with best-in-class suppliers.”

The next-generation Axess EVO-BE will have a 738 kWh of battery energy storage. The battery system and energy storage for the bus are supplied by Proterra Powered, a manufacturer of battery packs for zero-emission EVs.

The next-generation Axess EVO-FC bus is designed to have a range up to 400 miles, based on application, and will build on the legacy of ENC’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric bus. ENC selected BAE Systems, an electric drive systems and controls company for the transit industry, for its new Gen3 powertrain for the next-generation Axess EVO-FC.

Both the Axess EVO-BE and EVO-FC buses leverage a common structural platform, propulsion system and technologies, with over 90% commonality. This provides a simpler solution of aftermarket support, employee training and maintenance for customers that currently or in the future operate a mixed battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric fleet.