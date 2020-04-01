EMBARK Awards Zero-Emission Contract to New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc., says the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority, operating as EMBARK, has awarded New Flyer a contract for one battery-electric, 35-foot heavy-duty Xcelsior CHARGE transit bus.

The zero-emission bus will be operated by EMBARK providing transit service to the Greater Oklahoma City metro.

The purchase is supported by Federal Transit Administration funds and furthers EMBARK’s 2016 commitment to replace its entire fleet with compressed natural gas (CNG) or electric buses by 2025. In recent years, Oklahoma has supported electric vehicle (EV) adoption, supported by the Central Oklahoma Clean Cities (COKCC) coalition and its stakeholders. The collective effort developed a foundation for mass expansion of electrification happening in the state today, including zero-emission bus adoption.

“As EMBARK makes its first leap to zero-emission buses, New Flyer will be there to support its evolution to sustainable buses, technology and infrastructure that keeps Central Oklahoma moving,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer.

“We’re proud to work with EMBARK and to expand the sustainable transit footprint in the Southern U.S.,” he adds.

EMBARK operates bus, ferry, bike share, demand-response, streetcar and downtown parking in Central Oklahoma, and is the largest transit agency in the state of Oklahoma, delivering over 3 million passenger trips per year.

Since 2003, New Flyer has delivered 39 buses to EMBARK.

Photo: An Xcelsior CHARGE electric transit bus