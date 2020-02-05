Electrify America to Open 400th Public EV Charging Station

Electrify America will soon open its 400th electric vehicle (EV) charging station, setting a rapid pace for the installation of DC fast-charging stations. The network’s busy schedule has resulted in the addition of more than 1,700 new chargers from coast to coast in just 20 months.

Electrify America opened its first site in Chicopee, Mass., in May 2018. Since then, the company has focused on building a “future proof” network consisting almost exclusively of ultra-fast chargers. These DC fast-chargers offer electrical power up to 350 kW, allowing drivers to charge capable EVs at a rate of up to 20 miles per minute.

Electrify America’s network now offers stations that 96% of Americans live within 120 miles of. In addition to opening 400 stations to the public, it has more than 100 stations permitted and another 150 in various phases of design and engineering.

“We are laser-focused on providing our customers with a high-quality charging experience. Today’s drivers need assurances that they will have access to fast and reliable charging services, and that’s what we’re working to deliver,“ says Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. “We are incredibly proud of our progress to this date and we’ll continue to build out our brand-neutral network to be able to serve even more EV drivers where they live, work and travel.”

With a core mission of investing in EV infrastructure, access and education, Electrify America’s accomplishments extend beyond the installation of charging stations, says the company.