Electrify America Expands to 100 EV Charging Stations in California

Electrify America, a company that owns and manages a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, says its ultra-fast EV charging network reached 100 stations and more than 400 charging dispensers across California.

Electrify America opened its first EV charging station in California to the public in November 2018, at the Country Hills Shopping Plaza in Torrance. 15 months later, its ultra-fast brand-neutral charging network now offers charging locations spanning the full length of the state, from San Diego to Crescent City. The Sacramento region is home to 14 of those stations with 64 individual chargers.

“We have made significant progress in our efforts to provide greater access to quality EV charging infrastructure across the state of California,” says Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America.

“With the supportive guidance of the California Air Resources Board and ongoing collaboration with public and private stakeholders, we will continue to make thoughtful investments in zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and educational initiatives to promote electric driving and help the state move closer to achieving its long-term environmental goals,” he adds.

California is one of the largest markets in the world for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), and Electrify America’s local investments in infrastructure and education programs are designed to support the state’s steadily increasing adoption of EV technology. Electrify America is in the middle of its second $200 million investment in the state; the company is committed to a total investment of $800 million over a 10-year period.

A strong emphasis is placed on how Electrify America’s efforts in the state can benefit low-income and disadvantaged communities. In the San Joaquin Valley, a region with some of the worst air quality and most severe poverty in the nation, Electrify America’s funding helped Valley Clean Air Now triple their average annual adoption rate of plug-in vehicles via the Clean Cars 4 All vehicle replacement program.

Photo: Giovanni Palazzo and Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board, celebrate the company’s milestone