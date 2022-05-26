ElDorado National’s Axess Electric Bus Clears Altoona BRTC Testing

The Axess Battery Electric Bus (BEB) from REV Group subsidiary ElDorado National (California) has successfully passed rigorous testing conducted by the Altoona Bus Research and Testing Center (BRTC).

The testing looked at maintainability, reliability, safety, brake performance, structural integrity and durability, fuel/energy economy, noise, and emissions.

The Axess BEB test results make it available for government rebates, alternative energy rebates and Federal Transit Administration-funded procurement programs, including the Low or No Emission competitive program that is open through May 31, providing funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction and leasing of required supporting facilities.

ElDorado National has three fuel types and two different models that qualify for this funding: Axess BEB (battery electric), Axess-FC (hydrogen fuel cell), and the E-Z Rider II and Axess have CNG (compressed natural gas) options. The Axess BEB is available in three lengths: 32′, 35′ and 40’. The Axess-FC comes in a 40′ length, while the E-Z Rider II with the CNG fuel type is available in a 30′ and 32′ length. The Axess CNG fueled bus is available in 35′ and 40′ lengths.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the BRTC testing,” states Jason Moore, vice president and general manager at ElDorado National. “With our partners, we have developed a true zero-emission transportation vehicle that delivers superior performance, making it the perfect climate neutral mobility solution for transit, airport, university and other high-demand applications.”

Based on the proven Axess platform, the zero-emission Axess BEB features a zero-corrosion, 100% 304-grade stainless steel body structure/composite exterior, and multiple configurations for passenger seating and wheelchair accommodations.