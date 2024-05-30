Einride Provides Peterbilt Its Largest EV Order So Far

Peterbilt has received its largest electric vehicle order to date: 150 Model 579EVs from Einride, the provider of digital, electric and autonomous freight technology. This order will strengthen electric heavy-duty fleets across the U.S. as they are deployed with Einride’s customers.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with Peterbilt and Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers as we combine our technology platform with their premium hardware to provide a market-leading offering as we collaborate on the future of electric freight,” says Niklas Reinedahl, general manager North America at Einride. “Bringing new technology to market is imperative to enabling the switch to electric freight operations, and we look forward to seeing this further scale Einride’s footprint in the market.”

Einride’s turnkey Freight Capacity as a Service solution provides a seamless, efficient switch to electric transportation with its ability to integrate EVs, charging infrastructure and the digital freight platform Einride Saga. Since 2020, Einride has been operating electric large-scale fleets and helping set the standard for sustainable logistics.

“Peterbilt is a leader in commercial vehicle electrification and offers the industry’s most complete lineup of electric vehicles,” says Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Our focus on creating reliable zero-emissions solutions enables Einride to electrify end-user fleets and support reducing tailpipe emissions in the transportation industry. The Model 579EV is an example of that focus and is the flagship of the Peterbilt electric vehicle lineup.”

Einride and Peterbilt have a dedicated team to help identify the best EV configuration for customer operations, locate available incentives, and help choose from the wide selection of PACCAR chargers and infrastructure solutions.