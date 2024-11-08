Edison XFC Receives Permits for Las Vegas EV Charging Pilot Station

Edison XFC Corp., a developer of extreme fast-charging (XFC) solutions for public electric vehicle charging, has received the necessary building permits from Clark County in Nevada, to begin the construction of its ultra-fast EV charging pilot station in Las Vegas.

The company’s management has worked with the Building Department of Clark County to gain approval, through the permitting process, to build an XFC EV charging pilot station. XFC charging stations combine solar energy, a battery energy storage system and EV charging hardware — all powered by Edison’s intelligent energy management system (EMS), along with direct-current (DC) coupling across the solar-battery-EV energy flow.

“This is a major milestone for the company,” says Dr. Amit Kumar, co-founder and chairman of the board of directors for Edison XFC. “We expect to complete the buildout of the pilot station within the first quarter of 2025. At that time, we will showcase to all EV enthusiasts, a technology we firmly believe to be a game-changer in the EV space, boasting superior charging speeds, using sustainable renewable energy and far less reliance on the grid.

“We welcome and encourage EV drivers, investors, the media and strategic partners to visit us with their EVs, if they are in the vicinity of the famous Las Vegas Strip to experience Edison’s fast-charging capability,” adds Kumar. “We’re confident you will drive away pleasantly surprised. We anticipate such a demonstration will significantly increase the visibility of the company and excitement around additional investment participation in Edison XFC.”

“I am excited about this critical step,” says Victor Lee, founder, president and CEO of Edison XFC. “All the hardware has already been delivered to the project site, and we are ready to break ground on the construction immediately. Our technology aims to charge an EV up to 80% capacity or 50 kWh, which is equivalent to a driving range of about 150 to 200 miles, in as little as 10 minutes. Through a network of next-generation, renewable-powered charging stations, we can deliver a ‘fast and easy’ charging experience on par with traditional gasoline refueling. I look forward to delivering further progress to both our current and future stakeholders as we continue to execute on our business plan.”