Edge Energy Collaborates with Naka Power to Install Fast-Charging Stations

Edge Energy, a leader in energy conversion technology, has formed a new partnership with Naka Power to install DC fast-charging stations in the remote town of Enterprise, Northwest Territories, Canada. This collaboration addresses the need for ultra-fast electric vehicle charging solutions in an area where traditional three-phase power is unavailable.

Initially, the charging stations in Enterprise were slated to use Freewire technology. However, Naka Power sought Edge Energy’s expertise to offer an alternative solution.

“We collaborated with Naka Power and their partners at ATCO to design a suitable solution for the challenging weather conditions in Enterprise,” says Ben Morris, director of Business Development at Edge Energy.

The harsh environment in Enterprise, characterized by winter temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees F, posed significant challenges. The EdgeEV Power Source from Edge Energy emerged as the ideal solution due to its rugged design and solid-state technology, which features no moving parts and remains unaffected by extreme temperatures. This technology provides up to 150 kW of continuous power without relying on batteries.

“Edge Energy is uniquely positioned to offer infrastructure for Level 3 charging stations, particularly in areas where three-phase power is either unavailable or prohibitively expensive to install,” adds Morris. “This project in Enterprise is a prime example of how we can help communities benefit from critical infrastructure, driving economic growth and supporting local needs.”

Naka Power (Yellowknife) and Naka Power (Northwest Territories) is a joint venture between ATCO Ltd. and Denendeh Investments Inc. Denendeh represents 27 Dene First Nations across the Northwest Territories.