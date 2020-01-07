ECS, IoTecha Debut New Version of LIVA EV Charger

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) and IoTecha Corp. have released the 80 A version of the LIVA smart AC electric vehicle charger, powered by IoTecha’s IoT.ON platform. The charger is bundled with IoT.ON Services, enabling features such as plug and charge, smart load management and predictive maintenance.

“The LIVA charger, together with the IoT.ON platform, is the long-awaited answer for smart and efficient charging,” says Vincent Chen, COO of ECS. “With its built-in security, intelligent remote management and grid-integration features, this successful combination not only delivers unparalleled user experiences today, but also provides a ‘future-proof’ solution for our customers.”

The companies note that the LIVA charger offers simplicity and is customizable with a simple change of the skin (external enclosure) and human machine interface (HMI). It is available for branding and is designed to support a wide array of LAN and WAN options.

The LIVA charger is available for both residential and commercial applications.

Photo: LIVA AC charger