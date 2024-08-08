Eco Auto Extends Its East Coast Reach for EV Fleets

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Boston-area dealer Eco Auto will expand to cover national fleet opportunities in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont to meet the demand for commercial EVs and support the company’s full line of commercial EVs in these regions.

Eco’s expansion includes the purchase of 180 vehicles over the next 18 months for an estimated value of $7.7 million with new deliveries beginning in September 2024.

Headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Eco Auto is a national franchise of automotive dealerships with a core focus of making EVs accessible to all. It offers a comprehensive EV experience for customers by providing affordable EVs, hybrid models, advanced charging stations and expert EV service in state-of-the-art facilities.

“Mullen’s offerings are unique in the marketplace, and they fill a void for businesses of all sizes that are looking for inexpensive, sustainable solutions for their short-distance delivery needs,” says Al Salas, CEO of Eco Auto. “We are getting strong market response to the Mullen product line, in line with our corporate growth, and are committed to representing the Mullen EVs.”

“Our commercial EVs are extremely versatile for use across multiple sectors,” adds David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen. “This order and the expansion of Eco Auto to meet demand demonstrates that Mullen EVs are the preferred choice for fleet operators across the nation seeking sustainable transportation solutions.”

Mullen announced the addition of Eco Auto as its fifth dealer partner in June 2024, focused on the New England area.

The Mullen THREE recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the state of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP). The Mullen ONE is also eligible for a $3,500 MOR-EV incentive in Massachusetts.