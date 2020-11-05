Ebsray Debuts Pumps for Propane Autogas Applications

Ebsray Pumps, a designer and manufacturer of regenerative turbine and positive displacement pump technologies, has launched its new HiFlow Series regenerative turbine pumps, which are designed to optimize the transport and handling of propane autogas.

Ebsray says the pumps’ design has very low NPSHr requirements, allowing them to easily transfer low-viscosity liquids at high pressure while handling entrained vapors or liquids at or near their boiling point. While these fluid conditions generally hamper the performance and reliability of most pump technologies, HiFlow Series pumps are able to maintain their efficiency in any pumping and fluid conditions, eliminating the damaging impact of cavitation and pulsation, with flow rates up to 600 L/min (159 gpm).

Designed for truck loading and unloading, Ebsray HiFlow Series R75/R77 pumps are truck flange-mounted pumps that can be driven by electric drive, hydraulic drive or high-speed PTOs. Base-mounted for large volume fluid transfer, the compact footprint and simple design of the single-stage Ebsray HiFlow Series R80/R82 pumps are easy to repair in the field and feature only one wear component: the mechanical seal.

Ebsray is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company.