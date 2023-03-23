Eaton, Charge Enterprises Partner to Accelerate EV Charging 

Intelligent power management company Eaton and Charge Enterprises Inc., through its portfolio company Charge Infrastructure, have formed a collaboration to fast-track electric vehicle charging infrastructure deployment for fleets and car dealers.

With the U.S. aiming for EVs to make up 50% of all vehicle sales by 2030 and the Inflation Reduction Act providing tax credits up to $40,000 for commercial vehicles, access to convenient, reliable and affordable EV fleet charging is essential. Eaton and Charge are providing complete EV charging infrastructure for fleet electrification, including projects incorporating renewables and enabling net-zero models.

“Working closely with Eaton, we’re offering a premier solution for fleets,” says Mark LaNeve, president of Charge. “Eaton is delivering intelligent and innovative electrical solutions for affordable and sustainable EV charging, while Charge integrates years of vehicle expertise and premium services to develop, plan and create fleet models that support total cost of ownership and maximize EV uptime as well as provide remote maintenance and monitoring.”

Together, Charge and Eaton will supply integrated charging infrastructure including the hardware, software, services, training and maintenance, as well as support for onsite renewables and energy storage systems.

Charge will offer infrastructure services, automotive expertise and custom ancillary software solutions. Eaton will provide EV charging solutions, power distribution equipment and energy storage systems, including its EV chargers and charging network management software. Additionally, Eaton will supply the services and products needed to integrate renewables and energy storage into EV charging applications.