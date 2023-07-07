East Coast Fleet Transitioning Bucket Trucks to Fully Electric

Cable operator Breezeline has deployed the first of what will be a fleet of bucket trucks retrofitted with electric power for both the drivetrain and aerial boom.

Breezeline plans to transition its fleet of gasoline-powered internal combustion engine vehicles to electric power over time by replacing end-of-life vehicles with new electric vehicles and converting its existing fleet to electric power.

“Breezeline is leading the way in the cable industry to transform our legacy fleets with a zero-emission, green energy solution,” says Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “This is a major step in our commitment to reduce our operational emissions by 65% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

Breezeline has partnered with ZEVX to deploy the electric power retrofit solution. ZEVX battery electric powertrain and power system products are designed to migrate Class 2-5 commercial fleet assets to zero carbon using existing automotive service infrastructure.

“We are excited to partner with Breezeline to introduce an industry-first fully electric bucket truck,” says Sydney Dunn, senior vice president of sales and field operations at ZEVX. “By transforming today’s traditional internal combustion engine fleets into highly efficient EVs, Breezeline will make great progress toward its bold zero emissions goals.”

Breezeline will brand the retrofitted trucks with a green icon to indicate the vehicle’s 100% electric, zero-emission technology and to highlight the company’s environmental commitments.

A year ago, Breezeline announced that it had begun to deploy new electric vehicles in its sales fleet, with plans thereafter to transition technician vans and trucks to electric. The company intends to obtain 100% of its energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, with an approved science-based emissions reduction target.