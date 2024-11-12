Driivz Offers New Version of Its EV Charging Platform

Driivz, an Evolve e-mobility portfolio company of Vontier, has released the latest version of its smart electric vehicle charging and energy management software platform.

The hardware-agnostic Driivz Platform V8 will enhance operations and reliability for large EV charging networks, while providing optimized energy management across every charging site. With an accompanying new mobile app, contactless payment support and new NACS charger connection support, the Platform V8 can alleviate drivers’ charge anxieties by providing a seamless end-to-end experience.

“Reliability and seamlessness are two fundamental ingredients in a healthy, efficient EV charging network,” says Oren Halevi, chief product officer at Driivz. “The Driivz Platform V8 gives drivers seamless and reliable charging experiences. It does this by arming charging networks and service providers with instant insight and end-to-end control. The e-mobility transition continues to roll forward, powered by our smart and adaptable platform.”

Platform V8’s Operator Portal introduces a new dashboard that provides a view of network health, while allowing easy drill-down to access more detailed information. The new Charger Summary consolidates essential charger information into one page, simplifying the workflow for support teams and call center reps.

The platform also enables bulk operations on multiple chargers, ensuring consistency across the network while securing the structure and integrity of the data. Operators can now apply sequential firmware updates in bulk to any group of chargers to ensure they are consistently up to date with the latest firmware version. Similarly, preset charger configurations can be constructed or exported from top-performing chargers and then applied in bulk to similar groups of chargers to ensure they are met with an optimal configuration.

Platform V8 features include:

Quick topology setup — Enables quick and easy setup of a site’s electrical topology by entering some basic parameters in a simple wizard.

— Enables quick and easy setup of a site’s electrical topology by entering some basic parameters in a simple wizard. SmartChain dashboard — Provides useful at-a-glance metrics on the availability and utilization of energy for EV charging.

— Provides useful at-a-glance metrics on the availability and utilization of energy for EV charging. List view — A detailed breakdown of EV charging infrastructure as a hierarchical list, simplifying the process of setting up, monitoring and managing sites’ electrical topology.

— A detailed breakdown of EV charging infrastructure as a hierarchical list, simplifying the process of setting up, monitoring and managing sites’ electrical topology. Topology view — Displays EV charging infrastructure as a color-coded tree that clarifies the energy flow and provides the energy status of each element.

— Displays EV charging infrastructure as a color-coded tree that clarifies the energy flow and provides the energy status of each element. Side panel — Provides additional details such as a live feed of energy flow, meter values, transaction profiles and more, for any element in the list or topology view.

Platform V8 addresses issues related to charge anxiety by:

Promoting driver satisfaction with a new mobile app that emphasizes user experience and usability. The new app can display nearby chargers on a map or in a list and places all main capabilities one or two clicks away.

Giving network operators banner capabilities in the new mobile app to let them communicate with drivers about promotions and new features.

Making the charging experience seamless through extended support for contactless payments.

Additionally, the Platform V8 supports NACS connectors, giving network operators service access for the most common EV charging connector type in the U.S.

The V8 Platform’s Insite for Fleets function offers reports that provide EV fleet operators with transparency into all charging activities — both within charging depots and at other locations. This simplifies reconciliation with fleet drivers for charging sessions.