Driivz, Hubject Deliver Seamless Plug & Charge EV Experience

Driivz, an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging and smart energy management software platform, is working with Hubject, an eRoaming provider, to deliver a seamless plug & charge EV experience based on ISO 15118. The impetus for this collaboration came from Mer, a European EV charging company, who recently chose Driivz to power its global EV charging infrastructure and will be the first to benefit from this collaboration. Hubject will serve as the certificate authority, providing private/public key pairs to secure and validate the digital communication underlying the instant authorization, payment and charging transaction.

Driivz’ advanced EV charging management end-to-end platform is certified to support ISO 15118. It is an international standard that defines the communications protocol between the charging station and the electric vehicle. The protocol enables plug & charge, where the EV driver plugs the vehicle into the charge point. Then, using the ISO 15118 interface, the EV identifies itself to the charging station, allowing for instant authorization and the initiation of charging. The plug & charge standard allows drivers to plug in at a public station and start charging without any need to swipe a credit card or tap a touchscreen. This is necessary for the industry to become a mass market, when charging becomes as easy and seamless as possible.

The ISO 15118-compliant EV charging management solution enables authenticating and authorizing the vehicle to be charged without any action on the part of the driver, and provides a mechanism by which communication between the vehicle and the charging infrastructure can happen securely.

“By complying with ISO 15118, eMobility providers can future proof their networks to create smooth, seamless experiences for their customers while ensuring operational excellence, optimized energy management and stronger security,” says Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz.

“As a forerunner of innovative charging technologies, Hubject is thrilled to have global EV charging management leader Driivz and the top-notch charging infrastructure provider Mer on board. We support its commitment to support drivers to switch to a more sustainable mobility future,” states Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. “At Hubject, we truly believe in innovation to further improve the customer experience of charging. Therefore, we are thrilled to partner with leading innovators Driivz and Mer, supporting a seamless, secure and open charging ecosystem to enable a sustainable mobility future.”

“We see ISO 15118 as an important component to provide the easiest and best possible charging experience for our customers. The collaboration is the perfect example of our ambition to become the most customer-focused EV charging company in Europe. Because even if the hardware is heterogeneous, we can still offer the same user experience.” mentions Anton Achatz, managing director of Mer Germany GmbH.

