Dover Fueling Solutions Introduces Wayne PWR Electric Vehicle Charger

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a provider of solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, has introduced the Wayne PWR DC fast charger (Wayne PWR). This new electric vehicle charger (EVC) addresses critical market gaps in reliability and durability.

Designed and manufactured in Austin, Texas, for the U.S. market, Wayne PWR is National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant and built to the highest standard of quality. The EVC is backed by DFS’s nationwide Wayne approved partner service network, offering remote diagnostics, proactive monitoring and check-ups to help ensure maximum uptime and quick maintenance.

“One of the biggest challenges in the EV charging industry is reliability,” says Chad Bass, director of Product Management for EV Charging at DFS. “We designed, developed and will manufacture Wayne PWR right here in Austin, as we believe this direct control over production will help ensure that our EVC meets the highest standards of reliability.”

Wayne PWR features superior weather protection, vandal-proofing, UV and scratch resistance, and temperature reliability. These features help ensure that Wayne PWR remains operational in even the most extreme conditions.

Wayne PWR:

Is equipped with an intuitive digital touchscreen that displays power levels, remaining time-to-full-charge and energy consumption.

Features easy and secure payments through the POS-agnostic Wayne iX Pay Direct payment platform, with the integration of Plug & Charge protocol in Wayne iX Pay 2 payment platform coming soon.

Includes plans for customizable media options and seamless integration with loyalty programs, allowing convenience store retailers to offer personalized experiences that drive consumer engagement and revenue.

“Wayne PWR gives businesses access to all the tools they need to enhance operations and consumer satisfaction for EV drivers,” says Kendra Keller, vice president and general manager of North America at DFS. “From setting their own pricing to real-time monitoring, owners will have full control over their charging infrastructure, supported by the expertise, innovation and technology that DFS is known for delivering.”

Beyond the user interface, Wayne PWR’s cloud-based charge station management system allows owners to monitor the status of EVCs in real-time and provides insights into driver behavior to generate new revenue streams.

For more information on Wayne PWR, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/products/ev-chargers-wayne-pwr.

