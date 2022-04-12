Donald Klein Chosen to Lead XL Fleet Financial Operations

XL Fleet Corp. has named Donald P. Klein CFO, replacing Chris Goldner, who was appointed the company’s interim CFO in February 2022.

“I am excited to welcome Don to the leadership team at XL Fleet,” says Eric Tech, CEO of XL Fleet. “I had the privilege of working with Don in the past and have complete confidence in his ability to lead XL Fleet’s finance organization as we execute on our strategy and deliver value to all stakeholders. Don’s significant public company finance experience, combined with highly relevant industry and accounting experience, will serve invaluable to us. His forward-thinking mindset and operating expertise make him uniquely qualified to join our leadership team. I look forward to his contributions to our success and growth over the long-term.”

Prior to joining XL Fleet, Klein served as CFO of Power Solutions International Inc., a publicly traded company involved in the design, engineering and manufacturing of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. He joined Power Solutions in 2018 and has held various senior leadership positions, including principal accounting officer.

Previously, Klein served as assistant corporate controller at Littelfuse Inc. and Navistar International Corp as well as worked for Hewitt Associates as manager of external reporting, and at Ernst & Young LLP as a senior manager of assurance and advisory services.