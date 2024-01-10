DMS Will Help InductEV Meet Wireless Commercial Vehicle Charging Demand

Wireless commercial vehicle charging took a step forward with an agreement between Detroit Manufacturing Systems and InductEV. In the agreement, DMS, a large-scale, U.S.-based assembly provider, will bring its operations, manufacturing, quality by design and supply chain expertise to InductEV, allowing the latter to scale more quickly to meet customer demand.

InductEV says it is reinventing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries by charging on route using renewable electricity. With its wireless induction solution deployed worldwide and with 18 patents granted and 23 in process, the King of Prussia, Pa.-based company focuses on high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging and AI-software powered energy management.

Under the terms of this agreement, DMS will:

Manufacture InductEV’s hardware, including in-ground and under-vehicle inductive pads.

Manage InductEV’s supply chain and procurement.

Utilize engineering expertise to facilitate high-quality design for manufacturing and assembly.

Co-develop design optimizations to prepare for a 100-fold increase in production volume.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have a manufacturing partner, known for its high standards and operating rigor, combine forces with our proprietary engineering,” says Barry Libert, chairman and CEO of InductEV. “Our complementary areas of expertise will enable us to meet the growing demand from commercial fleet owners and operators, as well as intermodal facilities and ports, for our advanced, AI-managed wireless charging solution.”

Among its product offerings, DMS handles manufacturing for the Ford F-150 Lightning, signaling its expertise in advanced electric vehicle components and systems production. InductEV’s patented technology is being used in locations throughout North America and Europe, including in Washington state; Indianapolis, Ind.; Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; and in Gothenburg, Sweden, which is Volvo’s hometown. The company is poised to announce the largest commitment by a U.S. port facility to its wireless charging technology.

“We recognize and applaud InductEV’s efforts to wirelessly electrify commercial fleets, the biggest contributor in transportation to greenhouse gas emissions worldwide,” adds Bruce Smith, DMS chairman and CEO. “We look forward to bringing our manufacturing, quality and supply chain expertise to this partnership and creating a successful venture that will help reduce this sector’s carbon footprint at a considerable cost savings for all involved.”

InductEV’s proprietary, on-route wireless charging solution shifts EV charging to daytime use of renewables. It reduces the need for large EV batteries, lowering vehicle costs, and eliminates the need for recycling by extending battery life by a factor of 4-8X. Wireless charging also enables the broad deployment of autonomous vehicles.