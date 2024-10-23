DHL Supply Chain, Diageo Plan to Deploy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

Contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain and alcoholic beverage company Diageo North America plan to incorporate two fuel cell electric trucks, powered with hydrogen, into their U.S. fleet. The Class 8 trucks, manufactured by Nikola Corporation, will be deployed and fueled with a HYLA modular refueler at the Diageo campus in Plainfield, Illinois.

DHL Supply Chain, Diageo North America’s contract logistics partner for over 20 years, has been working to develop solutions that help to decarbonize its customers’ logistics operations. Hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks are part of a broader sustainable supply chain strategy that has included use of battery electric vehicles, optimizing vehicle usage and routes, shifting to a multimodal approach, and increased use of U.S, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay partner carriers. These efforts have resulted in year-over-year reductions in carbon dioxide emissions for both Diageo and DHL.

“We are thrilled to integrate Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks into our U.S. fleet,” says Jim Monkmeyer, president of Transportation, DHL Supply Chain. “As a global logistics company with the goal of decarbonizing its business, we’ve integrated sustainability as a fourth strategic bottom line named ‘Green Logistics of Choice’ in our newly announced Strategy 2030. The deployment of these fuel cell electric vehicles is one of many initiatives that demonstrate how we are putting action behind our words.”

Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks offer a sustainable, and efficient alternative to traditional diesel-powered vehicles:

The trucks utilize fuel cell technology to convert hydrogen into electricity, powering the vehicle’s electric motors providing up to 500 miles in range on a single fill.

Replacing two diesel trucks with fuel cell EVs is expected to reduce 80% carbon emissions over the course of a year.

The trucks produce no tailpipe emissions, contributing to cleaner air and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The switch from diesel to fuel cell EVs will reduce local emissions including particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions.

The trucks also offer improvements in driver comfort and safety by reducing noise and vibrations, leading to less driver fatigue. They also enhance visibility with advanced camera support.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of this partnership delivering the first set of heavy-duty hydrogen trucks to Illinois, home to our largest manufacturing hub in North America,” says Marsha McIntosh, president of North America Supply at Diageo. “This initiative is part of our continued work to decarbonize our footprint in Plainfield, Illinois, making our operations more efficient and sustainable.”

Diageo’s presence in Plainfield has expanded over the years, playing a strategic role in its regional operations. This hub is home to manufacturing, bottling and warehousing facilities, and it is instrumental in producing brands including Captain Morgan and Smirnoff. Incorporating hydrogen fuel cell trucks into its fleet will contribute to Diageo’s broader efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions across direct operations by 2030 and its value chain by 2050 or sooner, as outlined in its Spirit of Progress action plan.

“We’re proud to work alongside visionary partners like DHL and Diageo in driving the transition to zero-emissions transportation,” adds Steve Girsky, Nikola president and CEO. “Their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are honored to provide the HYLA hydrogen as well as the hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks that power this shared goal.”