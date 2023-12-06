DG Matrix, Natron Team Up to Deploy EV Fast-Charging Solutions

DG Matrix Inc., provider of high-power, high-efficiency multi-port electric vehicle chargers, and Natron Energy Inc., a manufacturer of sodium-ion batteries, have formed a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate market deployment of EV fast-charging infrastructure.

The DG Matrix multi-port EV charger, designed to integrate seamlessly with diverse power sources, will incorporate Natron’s Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries for enhanced capabilities in battery safety, performance and sustainability.

The partnership represents a comprehensive solution for sustainable EV charging. By partnering with Natron, DG Matrix ensures that its EV fast-charger deployments use advanced sodium-ion battery chemistry with high peak-power capacity, fast charge and discharge capabilities and enhanced cycle life. Natron says it has the only UL-listed sodium-ion battery in production on the market, making it one of the safest battery technologies available.

This multi-year agreement creates the framework for DG Matrix and Natron to push the EV fast-charger market from hundreds of MWhs in 2024 to several GWhs of installations by 2027 and sets a new standard in efficiency, sustainability and deployment speed, while prioritizing safety and reliability.

“The DG Matrix multi-port EV fast charger using Natron BluePack™ sodium-ion batteries is not only sustainable, but also highly cost effective,” says Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “Its industry-leading efficiency, power density, speed and ease of deployment offer the best overall total cost of ownership. Companies that use our platform can accelerate EV charger deployment, improve vehicle turnaround, reduce grid connection charges and take advantage of important tax credits provided by federal legislation. We look forward to collaborating with Natron as they continue to roll out their advanced chemistry sodium-ion batteries.”

“Natron is pleased to partner with DG Matrix,” adds Jack Pouchet, vice president of sales and marketing for Natron. “This relationship is the natural pairing of the two highest-power, highest-efficiency technologies creating a best performance value proposition for the industry. We look forward to working closely with the DG Matrix team as they roll out EV fast charger systems across the country and around the globe.”

DG Matrix is accepting orders now for delivery in 2024.