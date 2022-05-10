DFW Orders NFI Battery-Electric Xcelsior Buses for Airport Transit

NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary has received a new contract from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for four battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

DFW is the second busiest airport in the world, connecting 62.5 million customers to 267 international and domestic destinations every year. This order marks DFW’s first purchase of NFI transit buses and advances its sustainability goals of reaching net-zero carbon by 2030.

“NFI is leading zero-emission mobility with its unmatched EV lineup, including New Flyer’s battery-electric buses that deliver efficient, high performance, and emission-free transportation that will help DFW mitigate the impact of climate change,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “As a recognized leader in sustainability, DFW is counting on our proven technology to meet net-zero carbon goals, while reducing emissions for more breathable air and healthier communities.”

Introduced in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.