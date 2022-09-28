DFW Acquiring New Compressed Natural Gas, Electric Buses

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has ordered 22 40-foot Axess compressed natural gas (CNG) buses from ElDorado National – California Inc. (ENC), along with four 40-foot Axess EVO-BE battery electric buses.

ENC’s low-floor Axess platform is in operation at 33 airports around the country. The new Axess EVO-BE is the next generation in ENC’s line of zero-emission battery-electric buses and is purpose-built for every transit and shuttle application. The Axess EVO-BE is available with an industry-leading 738 kWh of battery energy storage, the company says.

“We are excited to introduce our next-generation Axess EVO-BE bus and supply one of the largest, most advanced airports in the world with this zero-emission technology,” says ENC’s Jason Moore.

DFW’s new Axess buses were ordered through Creative Bus Sales, ENC’s largest dealer in North America. The buses are expected to be delivered to DFW next summer.