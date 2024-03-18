DFDS Orders Another 100 Electric Trucks from Volvo

DFDS, one of the largest shipping and logistics companies in Northern Europe, is seeing a growing demand for transport solutions with lower environmental impact. The company has now placed another order for 100 electric trucks from Volvo. Previously, DFDS had purchased a total of 125 heavy electric trucks from Volvo.

Ninety-five Volvo electric trucks are currently operational in Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Belgium and the Netherlands with the remaining 30 due to be delivered during 2024. Thanks to its growing electric truck fleet, DFDS reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1,516 tonnes by the end of 2023.

“I am very proud to continue our close partnership with DFDS,” says Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks. “This order for an additional 100 Volvo electric trucks is proof of their trust in our company. The big increase of DFDS’ electric truck fleet shows that zero-emissions transport is a viable solution here and now.”

The new electric trucks will be deployed in nine markets across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden. The trucks will be the updated and energy-efficient Volvo FH Electric and FM Electric models.

DFDS currently has the largest fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks in Europe and is well underway to reach its target of having at least 25% of the truck fleet electrified by 2030.

“We want to drive the transition to more sustainable road transport,” says Niklas Anderson, executive vice president, Logistic Division at DFDS. “Our expanding fleet of electric trucks will not only contribute to reducing the climate impact of our operations, it will also enable DFDS to support more companies that are looking to decarbonize their supply chains. The 100 new electric trucks underline our commitment to pushing the development forward.”

Some of the new electric trucks will be used to transport goods to and from the Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Gothenburg, Sweden.