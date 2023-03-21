Detroit Mobilizes Fully Electric Vehicle Fleet for Municipal Parking Department

The Municipal Parking Department has become the first city department to fully convert its fleet to all electric, says Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Last year, DDOT unveiled its first four all-electric buses; the city now has over 250 electric and hybrid vehicles in the fleet. 48 new Chevy Bolt EVs and 25 on-site Level 2 charging stations now enrich the fleet’s offerings. Residents can spot the new vehicles by the decals outfitted to illustrate the fleet’s 100% electric, zero-emissions capacity.

Detroit is working toward converting the city’s active fleet of over 3,000 vehicles to electric or hybrid vehicles, a key strategic initiative in the city’s climate action plan.

“This is our first major step toward converting city vehicles to more environmentally-friendly and sustainable technologies, and I’m proud of our Municipal Parking Department and Director Keith Hutchings for leading the way,” says Mayor Duggan. “Electric vehicles are going to become the new standard everywhere, and we are going to support this transition in many ways.”

Funding for the new fleet and infrastructure came from the city’s general fund: