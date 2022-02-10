Denver RTD Places Order for 17 New Flyer Battery-Electric Buses

New Flyer of America Inc. has received a new contract from Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) for 17 battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

The contract marks New Flyer’s first battery-electric bus order from RTD.

RTD provides transportation in the Denver metro area, delivering nearly 33 million annual bus rides on 124 routes.

The order, supported by local and federal funds, helps RTD meet sustainability goals outlined in the Colorado Climate Action Plan to mitigate climate change impact through elimination of statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050. The new battery-electric buses also deliver on Colorado’s Electric Vehicles Plan, which mandates Colorado transit fleets to transition to 100% zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2050, with an interim goal of at least 1,000 ZEVs by 2030.

“Through a partnership spanning 25 years, NFI has delivered nearly 500 vehicles to RTD, including 235 New Flyer buses and 249 MCI coaches,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “We expand sustainable mobility in the greater Denver area with the addition of zero-emission buses for RTD. Our Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses offer a quiet ride, clean air, longer range, and reduced operational and maintenance costs. Together with RTD, we are advancing climate action and building more sustainable communities in Colorado.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses provide up to 525 kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge. Introduced in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.