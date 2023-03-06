Denver Becomes First City to Establish Hertz Electrifies EV Initiative

Hertz and the City of Denver have launched Hertz Electrifies, an initiative aimed at expanding the availability of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and EV education and training opportunities in the Denver community.

Denver is the first city in this new public-private initiative with Hertz, which is expanding to other cities across the country.

“Hertz is investing in the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America, and as part of that effort, we are committed to helping communities tap into the economic and environmental benefits of electrification,” says Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr. “We are proud to launch Hertz Electrifies with the City of Denver and Mayor Hancock, and to partner with Montbello Career and Technical High School to help create EV educational and training opportunities for the workforce of the future.”

Through Hertz Electrifies, Hertz aims to bring up to 5,200 rental EVs to Denver – including models from Tesla, Polestar and GM – for availability to leisure and business travelers, as well as rideshare drivers. In addition, Hertz is supporting the installation of publicly accessible charging infrastructure in partnership with bp and its global high-speed electric charging network, bp pulse.

To help inform the buildout of charging infrastructure across all neighborhoods of Denver, Hertz is sharing with the city anonymous, aggregated telematic insights from its fleet of connected cars through its Hertz Charging Opportunity Index.

Hertz is donating an electric vehicle and providing EV educational and training materials to Montbello Career and Technical High School to enable the school to incorporate EV technology into its auto servicing curriculum. Hertz is also making summer jobs available to young people in Denver, including through the Denver Youth Employment Program.