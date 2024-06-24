Delta Electronics, Texas Instruments Create Lab to Enhance EV Power Systems

Delta Electronics, a provider of power management and IoT-based smart green solutions, has established a joint innovation laboratory with semiconductor supplier Texas Instruments (TI).

With TI’s technologies and experience in digital control and gallium nitride (GaN) and Delta’s competence in high-efficiency power electronics, the joint lab will not only deepen the long-term relationship between the two companies, but also enhance the power density and performance of Delta’s own EV power systems. This will ultimately strengthen Delta’s competitiveness in the field of electric vehicles.

“Delta has been developing high-efficiency automotive power products, systems and solutions since 2008 to help reduce transportation-related carbon emissions,” says James Tang, executive vice president of Mobility at Delta and head of its Electric Vehicle Solutions Business Group. “Through the establishment of this joint innovation laboratory with TI, Delta intends to leverage TI’s abundant experience and advanced technology in digital control and GaN to enhance the power density and performance of our EV power systems.

“With more leading-edge product development and design capabilities, we aim to achieve closer technology exchange and collaboration to accelerate product development and improve product safety and quality,” adds Tang. “We look forward to furthering our technology leadership and creating a win-win situation in the rapid-developing electric vehicle market.”

“The transition to electric vehicles is key to helping achieve a more sustainable future, and through years of collaboration with Delta Electronics, we have a solid foundation to build upon,” says Amichai Ron, senior vice president for Embedded Processing at TI. “Together with Delta, we will use TI semiconductors to develop EV power systems like onboard chargers and DC/DC converters that are smaller, more efficient and more reliable, increasing vehicle driving range and encouraging more widespread adoption of electric vehicles.”

In response to the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), Delta has created joint labs with several international semiconductor companies that focus on automotive power electronics and digital control, to meet the future innovation and requirements for power efficiency and safety in next-generation EVs. The joint innovation lab with TI is expected to accelerate development and full validation of Delta’s automotive products to help international vehicle manufacturers develop key architectures and layouts for next-generation EVs with better product quality.