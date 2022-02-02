Deliveries for ElectraMeccanica SOLO Cargo EV to Fleet, Commercial Customers Set for Q2

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV) for urban driving, has released the specifications of its SOLO Cargo EV as well as the timeline for the commencement of deliveries, expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

The SOLO Cargo EV was developed based on direct input from prospective customers, having been modified with an expanded cargo box to accommodate a wide variety of applications for fleet and commercial customers with functionally and utility in mind.

The SOLO Cargo EV has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highway use. It also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, a Kevlar reinforced safety hoop, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a configurable entertainment system.

SOLO Cargo EV dimensions have been expanded to include cargo space for a total of 11.8 cubic feet of storage space – as compared to 5 cubic feet of storage in the standard SOLO EV. The uniquely styled vehicle is 53” tall and approximately 123” long, and the rear cargo dimensions are 37.5” long x 34” wide x 16” high. The Cargo version contains a variety of features for commercial applications including a bulkhead which separates the driver from the cargo contents, an adjustable/folding interior floor panel, cargo netting, lighting in the rear cargo space and a telematics enabled device. For added safety, the roof is reinforced with a Kevlar band.

“The SOLO Cargo EV is purpose-built for light commercial fleets seeking a cost-effective and sustainable approach to delivery with space for a single driver and enough cargo room to support an efficient delivery operation,” says Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “Early prototype SOLO Cargo vehicles have been deployed in several exciting applications throughout California and Arizona, receiving positive feedback from customers. Through these efforts, we have garnered significant indications of interest from our fleet industry outreach.”

ElectraMeccanica provides turn-key solutions for customers, offering delivery of a completed, ready-to-go vehicle that serves a wide range of commercial applications – from food and package delivery to municipal fleet use and beyond. The exterior wrapping of the SOLO Cargo EV can be customized based on a customer’s needs including optional graphics, logos and customized lighting for municipalities and security applications. Additional third-party up-fitting options are available for the interior such as warming and cooling elements for food delivery, strobe lighting and locked boxes along with shelves and bins.