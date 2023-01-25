Delaware Installs 14 EV Chargers for Drivers Around the State

Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.

The 14 project locations represent a variety of charging location types and manufacturers, and reflect geographic diversity across the state. The projects selected for funding will be in downtown areas, shopping centers, hotels and traditional fueling centers, and will provide both en-route charging opportunities and neighborhood charging opportunities.

“These charging stations represent the first wave of major investments in Delaware to build out a network of reliable and convenient fast electric vehicle charging stations for our residents and visitors,” says DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “It doesn’t stop here. DNREC and DelDOT are working together on an electric vehicle infrastructure plan that will guide future investments and programs to ensure a smooth transition to a cleaner, more equitable transportation system.”

The funding builds upon Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Programs, which include a suite of rebates for light-duty vehicles and Level 2 charging stations. Funding for the DC Fast Charging Stations comes from the Environmental Mitigation Trust, a negotiated settlement between Volkswagen and the federal government.

Image: “Electric vehicle charging station” by quinn.anya is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0