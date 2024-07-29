DB Schenker Acquires Four Mullen CAMPUS Vehicles

Transportation and logistics company DB Schenker has purchased four Mullen CAMPUS electric vehicles for use on Intel’s technology campus in Chandler, Arizona, for mail and package delivery. Randy Marion Automotive, one of Mullen Automotive’s commercial vehicle dealers, is in receipt of payment and has delivered the vehicles to DB Schenker.

Founded in 1872, DB Schenker has over 72,700 employees across 1,850 locations worldwide working to shape transport and the exchange of goods through new and sustainable ways for businesses and their supply chain management. Their integrated approach ensures that every step of the supply chain is optimized for success, from land transport to air and ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain management. With the goal to be carbon-neutral by 2040, DB Schenker continuously invests in innovative low-carbon land, air and ocean freight solutions, while improving resource efficiency in their warehouses.

The Mullen CAMPUS, a highly efficient electric van designed for low-speed, closed-campus use, will play a key role in DB Schenker’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while maintaining efficient operations. The fully battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be used for closed-campus transportation, providing cargo capacity and overall operator comfort. The CAMPUS delivery van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE but was purpose-built to support logistics in micro-environments.

“DB Schenker is committed to sustainability and innovation, aligning perfectly with Mullen’s mission to accelerate the adoption of commercial electric vehicles,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen. “We are confident that our CAMPUS EVs will provide DB Schenker with a clean, efficient and reliable transportation solution.”