Danfoss to Deploy Fully Electric Heavy-Duty Volvo Trucks

Danish multinational energy solutions company Danfoss is adding nine fully electric heavy-duty line-haul Volvo trucks to its fleet, targeted to operate on fixed routes between Danfoss sites in Denmark.

Notably, at least one of the trucks will operate 24 hours a day, five days per week, without significant charging downtime.

Three of the electric trucks have already been delivered. When fully implemented, the e-trucks will reduce Danfoss’ scope 1 and 2 emissions in Denmark by 10-15%, with the added benefit of next to zero noise and air pollution.

“By transitioning our own fleet of transport vehicles to be fully electric, we want to demonstrate to our customers and other companies around the world that it’s challenging but not impossible to switch to electric transport vehicles and essential if you want to decarbonize your business,” says Danfoss’ Torben Christensen.

Danfoss joined the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative in 2019 and is committed to transitioning the entire company car fleet to electric vehicles by 2030 at the latest.

For Danfoss’ e-trucks, customized super chargers will be utilized to rapidly charge the truck’s battery during offloading and onloading at each stop – usually around 15 minutes. The trucks are charged by charging infrastructure from Danish company GodEnergi. Danfoss Editron is supplying the on-board charger and electric power supply (OCEPS) to all Volvo electric trucks.

This advanced charging technology and the relative shortness of the routes allow the electric truck to be continuously in service for 24 hours a day, up to five days per week, with a longer overnight charge only needed during weekends when there is no business need for the truck to be operational.