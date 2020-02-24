Dana Begins Production of Spicer e-Axle for Class 4 and 5 Commercial Vehicles

Dana Inc., a provider of power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles and off-highway equipment, says it has started to produce its Spicer Electrified eS9000r e-Axle for Class 4 and 5 commercial fleet applications.

The e-Axle will be available for ordering by vehicle manufacturers in the third quarter of 2020. Dana is the first to market with this e-Axle classification in North America and is the only supplier with the in-house capability to manufacture all components of the system, including the gears, axle, motor and inverter.

Designed for medium-duty truck and bus applications, the e-S9000r is based on the proven and widely specified Spicer S110, S111, and S130 rear drive axle platforms, and is engineered as a fully integrated e-Axle, including a gearbox and motor. The eS9000r is easily incorporated into most existing chassis, reducing driveline complexity while allowing batteries to be located between the frame rails to simplify truck body positioning. The eS9000r axle also incorporates Dana’s patent-pending electronically controlled parking pawl system, notes the company.

“The eS9000r e-Axle is built on our distinguished single drive axle and e-Powertrain platform, offering a streamlined electronic propulsion system for increased reliability and efficiency,” says Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems.

“With an extensive level of electrification activity in Class 4 and 5 vehicles, we anticipate this truck class to be the first for widespread deployment and are ready to support our customers with industry-leading electrodynamic solutions,” he adds.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019.

Photo: The Spicer Electrified eS4500r is designed for small BEV pickup truck applications