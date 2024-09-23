Daimler Truck Launches First Electric Aftermarket Route in Arizona with J.B. Hunt

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), manufacturer of medium-and heavy-duty trucks, continues to decarbonize its logistics network by integrating a battery electric Freightliner eCascadia into its aftermarket operations with long-time associate J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. With this, DTNA builds on its ongoing efforts to expand the use of electric trucks for its own logistics operations, following successful inbound implementations in the Pacific Northwest, North Carolina and Mexico.

The Freightliner eCascadia will be part of J.B. Hunt’s fleet and deliver aftermarket parts from DTNA’s parts distribution center (PDC) in Phoenix to multiple dealers along a dedicated route, covering approximately 100 miles daily. This marks the first all-electric route in the DTNA aftermarket parts distribution network, reducing carbon emissions and setting a precedent for future sustainable outbound logistics operations. To facilitate this transition, a Detroit eFill charger was installed at DTNA’s Phoenix facility, the first charging station ever established at a DTNA parts distribution center.

“At DTNA, we have always been strongly committed to sustainable transportation and operations, recognizing that reducing our environmental footprint is vital for the future,” says Brian Lewallen, president of Detroit Reman and general manager of DTNA parts operations. “Strong partnerships are essential to achieving these goals, and we are fortunate to work with dedicated carriers like J.B. Hunt. DTNA and J.B. Hunt share a common goal of fostering innovative solutions for a greener tomorrow. Our collaboration underscores the strength of our long-standing relationship.”

“This solution with DTNA is a great example of our commitment to supporting customers’ efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and work toward energy transition,” adds Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance at J.B. Hunt. “J.B. Hunt owns and operates several eCascadias on behalf of customers, and our drivers have really enjoyed their in-cab experience. As customer interest continues to grow, we are here to enable their pursuit for a more sustainable supply chain in the most economic means possible.”

J.B. Hunt was one of the first in the industry to pilot the eCascadia in 2020. Incorporating alternative-powered equipment is one solution J.B. Hunt provides to help customers reduce their carbon emissions. Additional offerings include intermodal conversion, empty-mile reduction and advising customers on cost-effective means to reduce carbon emission intensity using the company’s carbon diet methodology.

These efforts complement J.B. Hunt’s company-driven efforts to expand biogenic fuel usage and improve fuel economy. In 2023, the company surpassed the halfway mark for reaching its goal to reduce its carbon emissions intensity 32% by 2034 from a baseline year of 2019.