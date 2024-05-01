Daimler Truck Increases Use of Electric Trucks for Logistics Operations

As one of the largest truck manufacturers in the U.S., Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) is expanding the use of electric trucks for logistics operations across multiple business units and regions, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan and Saltillo, Mexico, to transport components to manufacturing plants and parts distribution centers (PDCs).

DTNA started integrating Freightliner eCascadia battery electric semi-trucks, which were launched in 2022, into its logistics operation in the Pacific Northwest in December 2023, as well as Daimler Truck Mexico’s truck manufacturing plant in Santiago in January 2024. For short-haul operations, DTNA will begin using its Freightliner eM2 electric box trucks that were introduced to customers in 2023.

The company follows a comprehensive strategy to expand the electrification within its own regional logistics networks, serving its manufacturing plants and PDCs within a 250-mile radius strategically aligned with its supplier landscape. Operating within these networks enables DTNA to fully use truck capacity and optimize multi-stop schedules, unlocking logistics efficiency. This approach allows precise planning of transportation routes and charging points.

DTNA leverages existing charging infrastructure, such as “Electric Island,” the nation’s first-of-its-kind public charging station in Portland, Oregon, designed specifically for commercial vehicles, and plans to use future infrastructure, including facilities such as Duke Energy’s Mount Holly Microgrid Center in the Carolinas and Michigan’s Mobility Charging Hub.

In addition, the company supports its strategic partners in their overall electrification journey by offering Detroit eConsulting services, including the implementation of depot charging at their facilities, further augmenting charging opportunities and ensuring the scalability of DTNA’s logistics operations.

“Our commitment to sustainability extends across our entire value chain,” says Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA. “As we witness the adoption of electric vehicles, such as our Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 trucks, within our logistics network, we are not only driving sustainability but also laying the groundwork for adaptable and robust electric logistics solutions.”

Sustainability is an integral part of DTNA’s core business. Recognizing the importance of understanding environmental impacts from production to disposal, the company conducts life cycle carbon assessments for all its activities. DTNA is committed to promoting environmentally friendly products and production methods, as well as a sustainable supply chain.

In line with its sustainability goals, DTNA aims to achieve carbon neutrality for all new products and services from direct suppliers in Europe, the United States and Japan by 2039. As early as 2020, the Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant, where the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 are built, achieved CO2-neutral production by reducing energy consumption and offsetting on-site emissions. DTNA also plans to achieve CO2-neutral production at all its remaining truck manufacturing plants by 2025.

