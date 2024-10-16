Daimler Truck Delivers Freightliner eCascadia Electric Tractors to Reyes Beverage Group

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) has delivered 20 zero-emission, battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors to Reyes Beverage Group (RBG), a total bev-alc (alcoholic beverages) distributor.

The vehicles, deployed at RBG’s Golden Brands — East Bay and Harbor Distributing — Huntington Beach, California, warehouses, mark the first phase in RBG’s transition to a fully zero-emission fleet in the state by 2039. Another nine vehicles are scheduled for delivery to RBG’s Gate City Beverage — San Bernardino warehouse later in 2024.

“The Freightliner eCascadia is built with maximum productivity in mind for fleets switching to efficient, zero-emission vehicles,” says David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing for DTNA. “As the leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the U.S., we are fully committed to reducing emissions with our vehicles and working with partners like RBG that share our vision to continue moving the commercial transportation industry toward a more sustainable future.”

RBG’s decision to adopt the eCascadia builds on its recent transition to renewable diesel and its ongoing idle-time reduction program. These electric vehicles will contribute toward RBG’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 60% by 2030, saving over 98,000 gallons of diesel annually and avoiding nearly 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

“We are excited to be among the first in our industry to adopt these electric vehicles,” says Tom Reyes, president of RBG West. “This is a significant step toward our sustainability goals and ensuring compliance with state regulation as we transition our fleet to EV.”

RBG’s eCascadia tractors will rely on electric charging stations installed at each facility, allowing them to recharge to 80% capacity in as little as 90 minutes. With a typical driving range of 220 miles as equipped, these trucks are suited for RBG’s distribution needs.

The eCascadia offers multiple battery and drive axle configurations with ranges between 155 and 230 miles, depending on the truck specification. Developed with the Detroit ePowertrain, the eCascadia ensures power, efficiency and reliability. For enhanced road safety, the trucks come standard with Detroit Assurance with Active Brake Assist 5 Suite of Safety Systems.

For customers currently transitioning to electric vehicles or interested in electrification, DTNA offers fleet electrification solutions. From Detroit eFill commercial chargers to Detroit eConsulting services, DTNA can assist customers with charging infrastructure, energy optimization and renewable energy integration.